Hundreds of people flocked to Brent Knoll’s St Michael’s Church for a unique Arts and Craft Festival over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

The weekend of arts, crafts and music was all linked to the heritage of the church, as pictured here.

There were demonstrations of spinning, dyeing and weaving plus local artwork, and a nature trails was also set up around the churchyard.

Organiser Rosemary Keele says: “It was a very successful weekend. Children from Brent Knoll School exhibited their drawings alongside artwork from Burnham artist Judith Champion, ceramics by Anita Peach, and woodwork by Brian Elton.”

“Local quilters also dispalyed a stunning community quilt which has been completed to mark the Platinum Jubilee.”

The weekend swas part of a project to ‘Promote Education Around Church Heritage’ (PEACH), funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.