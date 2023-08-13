A horse rider was taken to hospital after suffering injuries in a fall on Berrow Beach on Sunday (August 13th).

Berrow beach warden, RNLI lifeguards, Burnham Coastguards and an ambulance were called to the beach on Sunday lunchtime.

“A lady in her 20s who was visiting the beach from Bath unfortunately came off the horse and then was dragged for some distance along the sands,” said an eyewitness.

“She was given treatment at the scene and stablised before being taken by ambulance to hospital for several injuries.”