Following on from last year’s popular Treasure Hunt at Highbridge’s Apex Park, The Friends of Apex Park are set to hold another free, children’s event this week.

The 2023 Apex Park Treasure Hunt will take place on Thursday (17th August) between 11am and 1pm.

The Friends of Apex Park’s Secretary, Lizzie Warner, says: “Families should allow approximately one hour to complete the course, which will have fifteen questions at different locations placed around the park.”

“There will also be a small reward for each child who completes the treasure hunt.”

“Start by visiting the Apex Park Office in the main car park on the day to collect a map and a question sheet.”

“The Treasure Hunt is only suitable for children aged 3+ and children must be supervised at all times, and all should wear suitable footwear, sun hats, sun cream and bring water if the weather is warm.”

During the event in 2022, 175 children took part. For further enquiries contact the Friends of Apex Park’s at lizzie.warner@somerset.gov.uk or on 01278 435436.