Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to a three-vehicle collision in Highbridge on Sunday evening (August 13th).

One car ended up on its roof and two others were damaged in a crash in Bennett Road at the junction leading to the Costa Coffee drive-thru and Travelodge hotel.

A fire service spokesman said: “A crew from Burnham-On-Sea was mobilised to a small vehicle fire on Bennett Road in Highbridge at 6.37pm.”

“Crews confirmed that this was a road traffic collision and that all persons were free from the vehicles. First aid was rendered by paramedics on scene and the incident was handed over to the Police.”

A police spokesman said there were not believed to have been any serious injuries.

The road remained closed during the evening until the vehicles were removed and a damaged lighting column was made safe.

Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them on 101.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: