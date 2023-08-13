Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to a three-vehicle collision in Highbridge on Sunday evening (August 13th).

One car ended up on its roof and two others were damaged in a crash in Bennett Road at the junction leading to the Costa Coffee drive-thru and Travelodge hotel.

A fire service spokesman said: “A crew from Burnham-On-Sea was mobilised to a small vehicle fire on Bennett Road in Highbridge at 6.37pm.”

“Crews confirmed that this was a road traffic collision and that all persons were free from the vehicles. First aid was rendered by paramedics on scene and the incident was handed over to the Police.”

A police spokesman said there were not believed to have been any serious injuries.

The road remained closed during the evening until the vehicles were removed and a damaged lighting column was made safe.

Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them on 101.