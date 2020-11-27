The isolation period for Year 9 students at King Alfred School in Highbridge has been extended after a further confirmed case of Coronavirus.

Pincipal Nathan Jenkins wrote to parents on Thursday (November 26th), asking pupils to self-isolate from the last time of contact with the person concerned, in line with Government guidance. It comes a day after the school had initially sent pupils home.

“Thank you for all your support with the closure of the Year 9 bubble. We have had notification of another positive Covid case in Year 9.”

“This means that that we will need to extend the isolation period for that year group. Therefore, the Year 9 students should return to school on Thursday 10th December.”

“Please can I remind you that during isolation your child should not be leaving the house and should not be socialising with friends. The students should continue with their home learning schedule.”

Year 11 pupils at the school have also been self-isolating as we reported here earlier this month and they have returned to classes this week.

The headteacher adds: “I would like to reassure you that we have put in place measures to minimise the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and we will continue to be vigilant and do all we can to provide the safest possible environment for our school community.”

He adds: “If your child develops symptoms of COVID 19, you should organise for your child to be tested, by calling 119 or by using the NHS portal. Your household should isolate until you receive the test results giving the all clear.”