Two Burnham-On-Sea charities are among a dozen organisations across the Wells constituency that are receiving a combined total of almost £200,000 to help their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has this week announced that 12 charities have received a total of of £196,000.

Burnham’s MP James Heappey says the money will be a ‘lifeline’ for the charities and those that they help.

This money has been distributed as part of the £200million Coronavirus Community Support Fund.

Mr Heappey told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am so pleased that DCMS has recognised the importance of smaller charities, particularly here in the Wells constituency.”

“I have been struck by how much support local people and charities have stepped up to support the most vulnerable during this extremely difficult time.”

“I have visited and spoken with many of the charities which have been helped and as a patron of Heads Up in Wells myself, I am acutely aware of how much of an impact this money will have and how much they deserve it.”

“I hope this money allows them to continue that fantastic work going forward.”

Local charities benefitting from the fund:

Somewhere House (Somerset) Ltd (£10,000)

The Avalon Community Centre CIC (£6,000)

The Space (£9,863)

Citizens Advice Mendip (£4,000)

Evolve Music (£9,640)

Glastonbury Community (£3,900)

Cruse Bereavement Care, Somerset Area (£10,000)

The Crispin Hall Trust (£7,340)

In Charley’s Memory (£22,529)

Heads Up Somerset Ltd (£20,630,)

Root Connections CIC (£43,595)

Somewhere House (Somerset) Ltd (£48,624).