Burnham-On-Sea musician and singer Taylor Topham is set to take part in a fundraising live stream of his music on Saturday (November 28th) to raise funds for a mental health charity.

Taylor will give a live stream from Whitenoise Studios in Weston Super Mare at 7pm to raise money for Mind, a charity that helps those who struggle with mental health issues.

“It’s going to be a beautiful night to share truth and love, tell stories and sing songs. My new EP ‘Learn How To Love’ will be announced too,” he says.

“A special mention goes to Whitenoise Studios who have really helped me heaps and are offering so many services to many musicians.”

“The live stream will be available to watch free on my Facebook page and all donations will be gratefully received.”

“I deeply thank everyone who has and is supporting the words I share through songwriting and music, it is making this journey so very beautiful.”