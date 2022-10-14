Well-known Japanese food chain Yo! Sushi is set to open shortly in Burnham-On-Sea over the next week.

The sushi specialist is to open a kiosk at the Tesco supermarket in Burnham-On-Sea Ben Travers Way.

The former fresh fish counter has been transformed into the new branded kiosk over the last few days ahead of the opening.

A spokesperson for Tesco confirmed to Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’re always keen to offer a wide range of the best services for our customers and a YO! Sushi kiosk will open in our Burnham-On-Sea superstore very shortly.”

The YO! Sushi concession takes the place of the store’s former fresh fish counter which has been closed for some time.

There will be dozens of fresh dishes to choose from when the Burnham-On-Sea concession opens.

The chain has 60 Yo! restaurants around the country and a growing number of kiosks inside Tesco stores.

The kiosk menu includes more than 70 dishes and light bites including the likes of tuna crunch and a salmon and avocado crunch.

Light bites include salmon maki – made in rolls and sliced into round bite-size pieces – and iani and kaiso nigiri; nigiri is a type of sushi consisting of a small ball of rice, sometimes smeared with wasabi paste and topped with raw fish or other seafood. The full menu is available here.