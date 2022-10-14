Dozens of residents have joined an online group to save a threatened historic tree in Burnham-On-Sea that was set to be cut down by the council due to safety concerns.

As we reported here, a group of concerned local residents, pictured above, stepped in to save the Black Poplar at the junction of Rectory Road and Berrow Road.

Local resident Tanya Lambert Majewicz, who is among those concerned about the proposed removal, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Local residents describe the Black Poplar tree at the corner of Rectory Road/ Berrow Road as an historic, iconic, and much loved part of the town and are concerned for the future of the tree.”

“They have formed a Facebook group called ‘Rectory Road Black Poplar’ which has over 40 members and is growing rapidly.”

“You are welcome to join the group which is there to discuss how the future of the tree is best maintained and contains informative articles to help anyone wishing to research the subject.”

“The group would very much like the council to engage in that discussion.”

“The group recognise that road safety is also crucial but are not convinced that the council have considered all options prior to making a decision to simply destroy the tree.”

Tanya, who was present at the scene to initially challenge the legality of felling the tree, points out that although a branch fell from the tree, that happened during a storm for which a red weather warning had been issued by the Met. Office.

“Schools were closed and people were told to work from home, so people going out would have been aware of the risks they faced in extreme storm conditions,” she notes.

“Somerset County Council have not as yet made the arboriculturist’s report available so there is no evidence to suggest that clear felling was recommended.”

“The possibility that council officials who do not live in the town are prepared to destroy this tree for their own convenience will be opposed and must be prevented. Other options must be chosen.”

“Since this tree has been highlighted, members of the local community have started to share their stories. It is fascinating and heartwarming to hear their recollections.”

“Slightly worrying is an account that the tree once had a Tree Protection Order (TPO) on it but that no longer seems to be the case. A TPO is supposed to protect a tree for life. Could it be the case that this was lost when Sedgemoor District Council digitized its records 20 years ago?”

A member of the new group, Gail Moss, says that her dad spent 20 years working for the council, and frequently described how they were stood down from clearing some boughs from that tree due to it having a tree protection order on it.

Tanya says: “Local authorities have a legal duty to protect trees, and this one should clearly have had a Tree Protection Order as black poplars are now rare.”

“The Woodland Trust says that the black poplar are few and far between.”

“Another major consideration is bats which have been seen in the tree. According to the Bat Conservation Trust if bats use the tree it is protected by law even if bats are not there at the time, it is part of their habitat.”

“The landowner, Somerset County Council, has a legal responsibility to to ensure that protected species, such as bats, have been taken into account before any actions are conducted that could disturb those animals. This legislation is still applicable regardless of the presence of a TPO and felling licences.”

“Almost all the tree features required by bats are clearly visible with binoculars from the ground in the case of this particular tree.

The Ecological study of the tree conducted by a qualified Ecologist is the lawful process which will guide the correct handling of the pruning and maintenance of the tree. The RRBP group eagerly await this inspection and looks forward to the report being made publicly available.”

Peter Frazer, the founder of the Rectory Road Black Poplar Facebook group, adds: “The Tree will be saved to the greatest extent compatible with road safety and we hope the council will be helping us to achieve that.”

Burnham County Councillor Peter Clayton has offered to meet Peter to discuss the matter further.