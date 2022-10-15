Dozens of people attended a successful apple-themed event on Saturday (October 15th) organised by the Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre to raise funds for the facilities.

The event was attended by around 50 local people and included an apple-inspired afternoon tea with tasting opportunities.

Several local cider firms donated samples of their ciders for visitors to taste and chatted through how cider is made. there were also apple-themed quizzes and fun activities. A film was also played with interesting facts about apples.

The event was held to celebrate Somerset’s apple harvest and also raise funds for the centre.

 
