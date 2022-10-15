Burnham-On-Sea residents are being invited to monitor their health with a new high-tech machine installed in the town’s library.

The new stand-on health monitor machine has been introduced in the wellbeing area upstairs at the library in Princess Street and is free to use during opening hours.

It enables users to measure their blood pressure, weight and BMI to identify if any action is required.

Separately, Burnham library is also loaning out a blood pressure monitor for local people to keep an eye on their numbers for two weeks – it can be booked via the page at: Blood Pressure Monitoring Kit – free loans.