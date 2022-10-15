Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre roof appeal given £2,000 boost by Freemasons

Burnham-On-Sea Freemasons have given a bumper donation of £2,000 towards Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre’s roof appeal for urgent repairs.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported earlier this year that a major fundraising appeal had been launched to raise £80,000 towards the cost of vital roof repairs at the 200 year-old community centre building in Burnham’s Berrow Road.

The team from Burnham Freemasons made a visit to the centre on Saturday (October 15th) where they met the fundraising team and presented the generous donation.

John Chinn from Burnham Freemasons told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are happy to help this well used, well-run centre which is at the heart of the community.”

“It’s such an important facility for so many local people and needs to be maintained. We are happy to help with £1,500 from Burnham Freemasons and £500 from Somerset Freemasons – a total of £2,000.”

Kem Hindle, Chairman at Burnham Community Centre, said: “Our thanks go to the Freemasons for this very kind donation which will be a big help towards our ongoing project to repair the centre’s roof.”

He added that work is due to begin shortly on repairing the roof at the northern end of the building with additional work to follow on with the remainder.

Pictured: The team from Burnham Freemasons presenting the cheque to the Friends of Burnham Community Centre on Saturday