The church tower at St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea will be open this Saturday, October 22nd, for visitors to find out more about bellringing.

Scheduled to coincide with the Burnham-On-Sea food festival, the event will enable people to explore the church tower and the historic bells.

“This will be an opportunity to see the amazing view from the top of the tower and also have a chance to find out more about the art of campanology,” said the group’s Margaret Furner.

There will be trips every 30 minutes from 11am until 2.30pm. Admission charge is £3 minimum in aid of the bell restoration.