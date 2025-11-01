Jetty platform in place for ‘spectacular’ Burnham-On-Sea fireworks display

A special scaffolding platform has been built on Burnham-On-Sea jetty to allow the town’s fireworks display to be fired on Sunday night (November 2nd).

Large crowds are expected to line the seafront to watch the 20-minute display which will start at 6.30pm on Sunday, November 2nd, and is being organised by the Town Council.

The display will be fired by Skyburst, the winners of the 2023 British Firework Championships, accompanied by a modern line-up of music.

The spectacular display is a tradition on the night before Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, which will be held on Monday (November 3rd).

The scaffolding platform is required to be built on the years when the time of the high tide means it is necessary – and the fireworks are fired from the jetty on other years.

Sunday’s fireworks display will be free of charge, however spectators are being encouraged to give donations to Burnham Rotary Club’s charity collectors along the seafront.

Funded by Burnham-on-Sea & Highbridge Town Council, the event is supported by local businesses including Tesco, Positive Wealth Creation, Apex Mobility, Burnham-On-Sea.com, Highbridge Caravans and Newcombe Caravan Park.

A council spokesperson says: “The Town Council is encouraging attendees to donate spare change to the Rotary Club’s bucket collections along the seafront, with all proceeds going to local charities.”

Organisers are reminding visitors to leave pets at home and not to bring personal fireworks or sparklers to ensure a safe and enjoyable evening for all.

The event is subject to weather and public safety conditions, and updates will be available via Burnham-On-Sea.com.