Two Berrow ladies have walked 20 miles to raise more than £1,500 for two local families who have recently been affected by devastating cancer news.

Nikki Summerhayes and Kelly Anderson-Kaye strode out from Berrow on Sunday morning on their 20-mile walk to Bristol Airport.

They completed the trek in a time of 7 hours and 42 minutes, raising an impressive sum of £1,523.

Nikki says: “It was World Mental Health Awareness Day over the weekend and the organisers asked people to consider doing an act of kindness.”

“Well, I know two families that have received devastating news of terminal cancer so for my act of kindness I wanted to raise as much money as possible for them both to create lasting memories with their families. On Sunday Kelly and I walked from Berrow to Bristol Airport with no stops.”

They have thanked all those who supported them with their fundraising, saying the final figure was “awesome”.