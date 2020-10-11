Burnham-On-Sea wildlife carers from Secret World Wildlife Rescue have rescued a young badger from a local garden.

Two of the charity’s animal carers were called to rescue the animal, which had several wounds.

A spokesperson says: “This little badger was hiding behind a wooden board in a local garden.”

“Both ends were blocked to keep him in, then the carers moved a cage up to one end and moved him in.”

“He has wounds on his rump so is receiving antibiotics, pain relief and some cream on the wounds.”

“Our staff and volunteers are providing the highest level of care for the wildlife we are treating.”