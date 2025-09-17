Local artist launches series of creative art classes in Burnham and Highbridge

Local artist Ade Bowen is inviting residents in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge to unleash their creativity this autumn with a new series of art classes designed for both beginners and improvers.

With over 20 years of experience teaching adults, Ade’s classes offer a relaxed and friendly environment where learners can build confidence, develop new skills, and enjoy good company.

“This is the perfect opportunity to get out and be creative,” Ade told Burnham-On-Sea.com. “I know how hard it can be to stay motivated, so committing to a course is a great way to carve out some quality time for yourself each week. You’ll see your skills grow week by week.”

The structured courses are tailored to different levels and interests:

Tuesday evenings – Improvers Watercolour: Down on the Farm

An 8-week course exploring farmyard themes through watercolour techniques. Starts September 30th.

Thursday mornings – Beginner Acrylics

A short introduction to acrylic painting, ideal for those new to the medium. Starts October 2nd.

Thursday afternoons – Improvers Watercolour: Around the World

A creative journey through global landscapes and landmarks using watercolour. Starts October 2nd.

Each class costs £20, with a 25% discount available for those who book the full course in advance.

The sessions are designed to be welcoming spaces where participants can learn at their own pace, make friends, and enjoy the therapeutic benefits of art.

To find out more or to book a place, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/action-pussycat.