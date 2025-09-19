New jobs to be created as Burnham entrepreneur acquires former Lloyds Bank building

New jobs are set to be created as a landmark property in the heart of Burnham-On-Sea is set to begin a new chapter, as local businessman Darren Clapp has officially acquired the former Lloyds Bank building in College Street.

The site will soon become the headquarters for The DC Group, a fast-growing collective of property-focused businesses offering everything from residential lettings and estate agency services to renovations, software solutions, and financial partnerships.

The move marks a significant investment in the town’s future, with MD Darren Clapp aiming to create a “one-stop property hub” for the region and create new jobs.

He says the ground floor of the building will be transformed into commercial office space, bringing together all branches of The DC Group under one roof.

Recruitment is already underway for roles including reception staff, software sales, client account managers, estate agents, and tradespeople.

In addition to hiring experienced professionals, Darren is championing apprenticeships to help train and support the next generation of local talent.

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit 27 College Street and speak with Amanda Stewart, who is overseeing recruitment.

The upper floor will retain its residential charm, offering sea-view apartments available for both holiday lets and assured shorthold tenancies, maintaining the building’s mixed-use appeal.

While the building’s historic exterior will remain untouched, the interior is set for a full renovation. Local firm Habitable Homes has been appointed as the main contractor, with several other Burnham-based businesses contributing to the project.

The refurbishment aims to deliver bright, modern workspaces while ensuring the economic benefits ripple through the community.

Work is already underway, and the transformation is expected to be completed by spring 2026.

Darren says: “Acquiring this prestigious building reflects our commitment to growth and to Burnham-On-Sea. Bringing our team together in such an inspiring space will allow us to better serve our clients and the local community.”