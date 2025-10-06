Local schools invited to name new road gritters ahead of winter season

Somerset Council is calling on local schools to get creative and help name two new gritting vehicles joining the county’s winter fleet.

With colder weather fast approaching, the Council and its highways contractor Kier are preparing for the season — and once again inviting pupils to take part in a fun competition to name the gritters.

Last year’s winning entries, “Gritty Gritty Bang Bang” from Brymore Academy and “Spready Mercury” from West Pennard Primary School, were chosen by public vote and later visited their respective schools to their excitement!

Now, Somerset Council is hoping for another round of pun-filled submissions. The deadline for entries is 7th November, after which shortlisted names will be put to a public vote.

Councillor Richard Wilkins, Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Transport and Digital, says: “Last year’s entries were brilliant with some inventive pun-tastic ideas. It’s a great way for local children to get involved in naming the road gritters and learn more about road safety in the winter.”

Tom Stockley, Operations Manager with Kier Transportation, added: “We’re looking forward to running this competition again. It’s a great opportunity for pupils to understand more about our winter challenges and how gritting helps keep roads safe.”

Gritting teams will soon begin trial runs, ready to treat roads when temperatures dip below 0.5°C. The process involves spreading rock salt to prevent ice and snow buildup, helping vehicles maintain grip and reducing weather-related disruptions.

Schools across Somerset are encouraged to get involved and submit their name ideas before the deadline. Winning schools will receive a visit from their named gritter later this winter.

Pictured: Gritty Gritty Bang Bang visiting Brymore Academy