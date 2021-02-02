A teenager from the Burnham-On-Sea area is celebrating after winning a prestigious award in a nationwide song writing competition.

Becca Brothwell, 18, from Crickham near Wedmore, has won the singer songwriter category in the UK Songwriting Contest.

Her song, called Paper Chapels, was written and recorded in her room during lockdown. It’s the first song that Becca has written and she says she is “completely overwhelmed” to win.

She says: “writing music is a great way of keeping a healthy mind during these really difficult times.”

The UK Songwriting Contest directors and judges include top award-winning producers and songwriters who have worked closely with many of the world’s major artists including Elton John, Robbie Williams, Oasis and Led Zeppelin.

They’ve said: “There were almost 10,000 entries from 84 countries in the 2020 contest and we are pleased that Becca has achieved such an impressive and well deserved result in this year’s event and wish her every success in the future”.

Becca, a former pupil of Wedmore First School, Hugh Sexeys and Sidcot School, is currently studying an Art Foundation Diploma at Weston College.

She’s delighted that so many people, including the impressive internationally renowned judging panel, enjoyed her music.

“I’m completely overwhelmed and very excited,” she says. “I’m looking forward to taking my songwriting further.”

”It’s been really encouraging to have had such lovey comments about my song.”

Winners of each category win a suite of prizes which promote their talents to influential players in the music industry.