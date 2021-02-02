Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents have this week been warned to be vigilant to a new phone scam.

Sedgemoor District Council has warned residents that there is a new spate of cold calling taking place whereby council tax scammers are targeting people by phone.

A spokesman for Sedgemoor District Council says: “A scam that has been brought to the district council’s attention is from someone claiming to be from Sedgemoor District Council saying they are due a council tax refund, asking for personal and bank details.”

“Many scams are highlighted to the Council and we try to inform residents when they are brought to our attention because ultimately, it is residents who may lose out.”

If you have given over personal details, we would advise you to call the Police straight away on 101 and report the matter. The Police will also direct you to the Action Fraud helpline on 0300 123 2040.

If you are struggling to pay your Council Tax bill and need help, speak with a member of the Council Tax Team on who will be able to offer help and advice on 0300 303 7801.