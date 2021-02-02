The search is on for community-based artists and artworkers to deliver new creative activities for the community in the Highbridge area during 2021.

Regional arts group Seed says there is a local appetite for activities that enable people to come together as a community and be creative.

Seed Director Scott O’Hara says: “People we spoke to in and around Highbridge are keen for opportunities to engage in creativity where they live and work – whether in their homes, around their local neighbourhoods or in the wild spaces and natural environment around the town.”

“We are looking for local community-based artists and people experienced in local arts practice to help us to make that happen as soon as possible after lockdown.”

Artists can propose activities which match the priorities set out in Seed’s commissioning call for expressions of interest, and fees of up to £10,000 are available.

There is no fixed deadline, with proposals being accepted until 30 June 2021, or when the total budget allocation of £30,000 is exhausted. Smaller proposals up to £2,000 are encouraged.

Seed has identified the following priorities for Highbridge:

opportunities for people to come together as a community

opportunities to actively participate in creative activities than to be a passive audience member at events

engagement in creativity where people are, whether in their homes, local neighbourhoods or in the wild spaces and natural environment around the town

family and youth-oriented activities, particularly in the performing arts

local activities offered in the evening

More details here.