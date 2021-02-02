Burnham-On-Sea’s MP James Heappey has welcomed the news announced this week that all residents in care homes have now been offered a vaccine across the country and in Somerset.

It follows the announcement that more than 8million first doses have now been administered in what is a key milestone in the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Heappey has been in regular touch with the clinical leads in both Sedgemoor and Mendip, as well as the CCG to ensure the rollout is successful in Somerset and has praised the way GPs and other primary care staff have adapted during this logistical challenge across the county.

Mr Heappey said: “This has been a phenomenal effort from our local GP surgeries and the staff at the vaccination centres in Berrow, Glastonbury and Shepton Mallet. We have a large number of people in the top four priority groups and so the achievement in hitting the target the Government has set should not be underestimated.”

“The three regional centres at Ashton Gate, Taunton Racecourse and the Bath and West Showground are also now online, giving choice to over 70s who have the ability to travel a bit further for their vaccination.”

“I will continue to track progress, but I am very confident that we will achieve the vaccination of everybody in priority groups 1-4 by the middle of the month.”

Pictured above: Staff and residents at Burnham’s Priory Court care home were among the first local care homes to get the vaccination, as reported here.