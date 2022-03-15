A local youngster has spoken of his surprise at finding a fuse from a wartime explosive device near Burnham-On-Sea at the weekend.

Oakley Long, 12, found the object in a field in the village of Mark over the weekend.

He says: “This is the fuse that I found whilst I was out metal detecting in a field in Mark. It is dated 1916 and was shot out of a cannon.”

“We called the Police and they sent out two officers in a van who took me in the vehicle to show them where I dug it up.”

“The sergeant went through the hole and luckily found nothing further. When we got back, the police sent pictures to the Army and they deemed it safe and that I could keep it.”