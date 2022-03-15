Children, parents and staff at Burnham-On-Sea’s Octopus Children’s Daycare have shown their support towards Ukraine’s refugees by collecting and sending supplies.

Daycare Manager Janet Fielding has a local relative with Ukrainian family who gratefully received a large package of clothes, medical supplies, sanitary goods, nappies and food from the Burnham centre.

Janet says: “Thank you to everybody who has donated. Every little bit counts.”

“Although the children don’t understand the situation out in the Ukraine, they have been great in showing how much they care about the welfare of families who are not in such a fortunate situation as we are here.”

The supplies were collected on Thursday 10th March and left Somerset on Friday 11th March where they were added to other collections heading towards the Polish / Ukrainian border.

Janet and the team at Octopus Children’s Daycare thank everybody for all of the donations and add that their thoughts are with those who have been affected.