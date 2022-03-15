A Burnham-On-Sea dog groomer is celebrating several wins at the prestigious Crufts dog show over the weekend.

Barbara Morison, who runs dog grooming business Shampooch and Setter in Burnham’s Cross Street, took six French Bulldogs that she has bred to the show.

Barbara say is “hugely proud” that one of her dogs, Nerys, won best bitch while her son Brian did one better and won best puppy in breed. Another of her dogs also won third in his class.

“It was a very proud day,” Barbara told Burnham-On-Sea.com. “My dogs were so well behaved and did not put a foot wrong.”

“It was a fabulous day – there’s always a little friendly rivalry as we all strive to be best. It was great to be back after a break due to the pandemic.”

Barbara has a long history with Crufts, having first been a dog exhibitor at the show in 1990. She has been providing dog grooming services for eight years.

She adds: “I have previously had a best puppy boxer and a reserve challenge certificate but this was the best year to date – a very memorable year.”