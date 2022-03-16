Voters in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are being encouraged to register in time to have their say in May’s local elections.

On Thursday 5th May, local elections will be held in the Burnham-On-Sea area for the Town Council and County Council.

Sedgemoor District Council is urging people who have not registered at their current address to make sure they are registered in time.

Voters are being told that it’s quick and easy to register to vote, but after the deadline of 14th April, it will be too late.

@Research shows that young people, students and recent home movers are particularly less likely to be registered to vote,” says a spokesperson.

”So, if you have moved house recently, then make sure you’re registered correctly. If you’re not registered, you won’t be able to have your say on issues that directly affect your day-to-day life in Somerset.”

”These crucial elections are for the councillors at county level who will oversee the transition to a new unitary council, which they will then lead to deliver all the promises and ambitions of the unitary business case.”

”The city, town and parish councillors elected have a vital role too, ushering in a new era of community empowerment. They will be pioneers, drawing on an array of new opportunities, driving real change locally.”

To register to vote, visit https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote before midnight on Thursday, 14th April or contact electoral.services@sedgemoor.gov.uk.