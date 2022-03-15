A volunteer at Highbridge Festival of the Arts has been thanked for her dedication following 37 years of service.

Marilyn Banks first started volunteering with the festival in 1985 and has carried out a wide variety of roles, from stage sweeper to general helper, before she joined the event’s committee in 1996 and then became Dance Secretary in 2005.

The committee presented her with a £250 gardening voucher to thank her during a break in Sunday’s festival, as pictured here.

Chairman Carol Harris said: “After 17 years in her current role, she is hanging up her spreadsheets, timetables, certificates and undoubtedly numerous headaches to have a well deserved rest.”

“Although Marilyn is retiring from her current role, she will still be around to help the festival.”

“In the three years that I have been Chairman, it has been a privilege and a pleasure to work with Marilyn, who has become a good friend.”

“Having just seeen the last class of 15-18 year olds, many of whom Marolyn will have watched since the class of 4 year-olds, it seemed the perfect time to wish her well, so on behalf of the management committee, your committee friends, teachers, parents and children who have given so generously so that we could get you a gardening voucher for £250 which we hope you will enjoy.”