The winners of the Somerset Business Awards 2022 have been announced at a glittering event at the Winter Gardens Pavilion, in Weston-super-Mare.
Nearly 400 business people from across Somerset attended the gala evening, which was organised by Somerset Chamber of Commerce and hosted by BBC broadcaster Claire Carter.
The 2022 finalists come from all corners of the county.
This year was the 17th anniversary of the awards and Somerset Chamber Executive Director, Emma Rawlings, thanked everyone who had entered: “I am extremely proud of our county’s businesses; we were all blown away by the quality of the entries and what Somerset’s businesses are achieving and producing.
“It was fantastic to be able to honour winners and finalists from all corners of the county and from a wide range of sectors and industries. Thank you to everyone who entered the awards and thank you to our judges and sponsors who continue to make these the biggest and best business awards in Somerset.”
It was the 12th year main sponsor Albert Goodman had supported the awards and Partner and awards judge Michael Cahill said: “After a trying two years and an ever-changing business landscape, it felt like an in-person celebration of Somerset’s finest businesses was well and truly overdue.
“There is nothing quite like getting the leaders of some of Somerset’s most innovative, unique and worthwhile businesses coming together to celebrate one another’s achievements.
“Congratulations to all of the finalists and the winners – they should be proud of all they have achieved under incredibly trying circumstances.”
The Somerset Business Award 2022 winners are:
Winner – Protek Products, Shepton Mallet
The runners-up were: J&K Aquatics, Bridgwater and Musgrove Willows, Westonzoyland
Winner – AIP Welding Supplies Ltd, Bridgwater
Runners-up were: Introtweet Ltd, Taunton and Reflex Medical Limited, Shepton Mallet
Winner – Haven Timber Holdings Ltd, Norton St Philip
Runners-up were: Hippychick Ltd, Bridgwater and Lendology CIC, Bradford-on-Tone
Winner – Regency Purchasing Group, Weston-super-Mare
Runners-up were: Bradfords Building Supplies, Yeoviland Ten Three Cleaning Ltd, Yeovil
Winner – Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, Wellington
Runners-up were: bibic, Langport and St Margaret’s Hospice Care, Taunton
Winner – Berry & Escott, Bridgwater
Runners-up were: Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton and Talick Group, Glastonbury
Winner – Singer Instruments, Roadwater
Runners-up were: Alpha Housing Services Ltd, Taunton and WPA, Taunton
Winner – Bridges Electrical Engineers Ltd, Midsomer Norton
Runners-up were: Cake Box Bakery, Yeovil and MMES 2012 Ltd, Bridgwater
Winner – The Birch Dementia Centre Ltd, Weston-super-Mare
Runners-up were: Emily Thompson Social Media Coach, Ilchester and Otterhead House, Taunton
Rebekah Blake, of The Willow Set Pre-School, Stoke St Gregory
Runner-up was: Ryan Werner, of AIP Welding Supplies Ltd, Bridgwater
Winner – Talick Group Ltd, Glastonbury
Runners-up were: New Leaf Life Design, Bridgwater and Somerlap Forest Products Ltd, Mark
Winner – House Fox Estate Agents, Weston-super-Mare
Runners-up were: Alpha Housing Services Limited, Taunton and Container Team Ltd, Weston-super-Mare
Winner – E-FS Ltd, Highbridge
Runners-up were: EPS Services & Tooling Ltd, Wiveliscombe and Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton
Winner – Regency Purchasing Group, Weston-super-Mare
Runners-up were: Introtweet Ltd, Taunton and Sansum Solutions Group Limited, Cheddar