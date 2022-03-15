The winners of the Somerset Business Awards 2022 have been announced at a glittering event at the Winter Gardens Pavilion, in Weston-super-Mare.

Nearly 400 business people from across Somerset attended the gala evening, which was organised by Somerset Chamber of Commerce and hosted by BBC broadcaster Claire Carter.

The 2022 finalists come from all corners of the county.

This year was the 17th anniversary of the awards and Somerset Chamber Executive Director, Emma Rawlings, thanked everyone who had entered: “I am extremely proud of our county’s businesses; we were all blown away by the quality of the entries and what Somerset’s businesses are achieving and producing.

“It was fantastic to be able to honour winners and finalists from all corners of the county and from a wide range of sectors and industries. Thank you to everyone who entered the awards and thank you to our judges and sponsors who continue to make these the biggest and best business awards in Somerset.”

It was the 12th year main sponsor Albert Goodman had supported the awards and Partner and awards judge Michael Cahill said: “After a trying two years and an ever-changing business landscape, it felt like an in-person celebration of Somerset’s finest businesses was well and truly overdue.

“There is nothing quite like getting the leaders of some of Somerset’s most innovative, unique and worthwhile businesses coming together to celebrate one another’s achievements.

“Congratulations to all of the finalists and the winners – they should be proud of all they have achieved under incredibly trying circumstances.”

The Somerset Business Award 2022 winners are:

Albert Goodman Family Business of the Year (sponsored by Albert Goodman):

Winner – Protek Products, Shepton Mallet

The runners-up were: J&K Aquatics, Bridgwater and Musgrove Willows, Westonzoyland

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Enterprise South West )

Winner – AIP Welding Supplies Ltd, Bridgwater

Runners-up were: Introtweet Ltd, Taunton and Reflex Medical Limited, Shepton Mallet

Medium Business of the Year (sponsored by Brook Financial Management):

Winner – Haven Timber Holdings Ltd, Norton St Philip

Runners-up were: Hippychick Ltd, Bridgwater and Lendology CIC, Bradford-on-Tone

Large Business of the Year (sponsored by PKF Francis Clark):

Winner – Regency Purchasing Group, Weston-super-Mare

Runners-up were: Bradfords Building Supplies, Yeoviland Ten Three Cleaning Ltd, Yeovil

Charity of the Year (sponsored by Clarke Willmott):

Winner – Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, Wellington

Runners-up were: bibic, Langport and St Margaret’s Hospice Care, Taunton

Best Use of Technology (sponsored by Porter Dodson):

Winner – Berry & Escott, Bridgwater

Runners-up were: Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton and Talick Group, Glastonbury

Employer of the Year (sponsored by Elite Staffing Solutions):

Winner – Singer Instruments, Roadwater

Runners-up were: Alpha Housing Services Ltd, Taunton and WPA, Taunton

Investing in Somerset (sponsored by Hinkley Point C):

Winner – Bridges Electrical Engineers Ltd, Midsomer Norton

Runners-up were: Cake Box Bakery, Yeovil and MMES 2012 Ltd, Bridgwater

Start-up of the Year (sponsored by Teapot Creative):

Winner – The Birch Dementia Centre Ltd, Weston-super-Mare

Runners-up were: Emily Thompson Social Media Coach, Ilchester and Otterhead House, Taunton

Employee of the Year (sponsored by Weston College):

Rebekah Blake, of The Willow Set Pre-School, Stoke St Gregory

Runner-up was: Ryan Werner, of AIP Welding Supplies Ltd, Bridgwater

Environmental Achievement (sponsored by Gravity)

Winner – Talick Group Ltd, Glastonbury

Runners-up were: New Leaf Life Design, Bridgwater and Somerlap Forest Products Ltd, Mark

Service Excellence (sponsored by CETSAT):

Winner – House Fox Estate Agents, Weston-super-Mare

Runners-up were: Alpha Housing Services Limited, Taunton and Container Team Ltd, Weston-super-Mare

Somerset Manufacturer and Producer (sponsored by Garador ):

Winner – E-FS Ltd, Highbridge

Runners-up were: EPS Services & Tooling Ltd, Wiveliscombe and Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton

Rebuild and Thrive (sponsored by Barclays UK ):

Winner – Regency Purchasing Group, Weston-super-Mare

Runners-up were: Introtweet Ltd, Taunton and Sansum Solutions Group Limited, Cheddar