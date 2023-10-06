There are delays on the M5 motorway between Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater this afternoon (Friday) after several earlier collisions.

National Highways said at lunchtime that were three separate crashes had occurred between J23 (Bridgwater) and J22 (Burnham-On-Sea), which led to the northbound carriageway being temporarily closed.

The motorway re-opened at around 1.15pm, however tailbacks of slow-moving traffic have persisted through the afternoon.

“There were delays of 45 minutes and approximately 5 miles of congestion,” said National Hoghways.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: