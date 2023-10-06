There are delays on the M5 motorway between Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater this afternoon (Friday) after several earlier collisions.

National Highways said at lunchtime that were three separate crashes had occurred between J23 (Bridgwater) and J22 (Burnham-On-Sea), which led to the northbound carriageway being temporarily closed.

The motorway re-opened at around 1.15pm, however tailbacks of slow-moving traffic have persisted through the afternoon.

“There were delays of 45 minutes and approximately 5 miles of congestion,” said National Hoghways.