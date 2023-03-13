Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Mark Youth Theatre’s production of Shrek the Musical JR, based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical.

Local youngsters are set to perform the show at the Blakehay Theatre in Weston-Super-Mare this month.

A spokeswoman says: “Part romance and part twisted fairy-tale, Shrek JR is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.”

“Everyone’s favourite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairy-tale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess from a dragon and find true acceptance.”

Mark Youth Theatre are an established group of performers ranging from 9-18 years old and this is their debut performance at The Blakehay Theatre after previous successful shows at Strode Theatre and Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre.

Tickets are available for 23-25 March at 7.30pm. Matinee Sat 25th at 2.30 pm from www.blakeyhaytheatre.co.uk or phone the box office on 01934-621028.