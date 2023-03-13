Members of the Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Hospital raised almost £800 for hospital projects when they gathered for their ‘Spring Party Night’ at Brean Country Club on Friday evening (10th March).

Ceri Joyce Chairman of the Friends says: “It was a wonderful evening with great food and entertainment from DJ Keith Hards.”

“She further extended her sincere thanks to Alan House who, in support of the hospital, gave us the venue free of charge.”

“The evening raised a total of £798.00 which will go towards much needed equipment to support staff and patients at the hospital. Thanks to everyone who supported the evening.”