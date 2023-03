The Met Office has issued a weather warning for strong winds gusting up to 65mph in the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Monday).

The yellow weather warning is in place until 6pm, with forecasters predicting strong and gusty southwesterly winds may cause some disruption.

“Southwesterly winds will widely gust to between 50 and 55 mph with gusts reaching 60 to 65 mph over some exposed coasts and hills,” says the Met Office.

”The highest gusts are expected between mid-morning and mid-afternoon.”