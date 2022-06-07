Local housing association LiveWest has this week thanked a special resident for her dedication to the community of Highbridge.

Maureen Clayton – known as Mo to friends – not only kept people supplied with food and support during and between lockdowns with her meals on wheels services, she has also managed a seniors group weekly to meet up, make crafts and enjoy socialisation for over 10 years. Maureen’s volunteer hours exceed over 12 hours a week in the community.

Maureen says: “I really enjoy helping people. I have just organised a day trip for 40 seniors, including LiveWest residents. If I didn’t do it, many of them would not get out at all, and they all love it, when they do.”

Sally Hill, Community Connector at LiveWest, says they wanted to highlight her work to coincide with National Volunteers Week 2022.

“Maureen is an absolute stalwart. She is in her late 60s and never stops supporting the community. This lady is un-stoppable in spite of her own health issues.”

“It was noticeable during covid, that Highbridge overall was very able to find local support for each other and Maureen was a very large part of that. The senior population know and trust her and our Housing Officer Shane Counsell commented on how stable Highbridge was during the Pandemic and coped well.”

Maureen is well known in the community for all that she gives. Her jumble and table-top sales, have helped to raise over £2,500 for charities including the Air Ambulance, Secret World, Stroke Club, MacMillan, RNLI and Cancer Research and includes £550 towards the vital and local Morland Community Hub.

Maureen also volunteers at Elizabeth Court for older people, where she runs weekly bingo and craft sessions, which helps the residents to keep mentally active and feel part of the community. Her next table top sale is on the 20th August for Cancer Research – she never stops giving!

Maureen organised and catered for a Platinum Jubilee Street party for 25 local senior residents included many from LiveWest homes, on Sunday 5th June.