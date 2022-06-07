Over 30 shops and businesses across Burnham-On-Sea are displaying clues in their windows as part of a popular treasure hunt contest organised by the town’s Chamber of Trade to coincide with the Jubilee.

Each clue, shown on posters in shop windows, has a Royal theme and the public are being invited to find the clues, follow the trail around the town centre, and be in with a chance of winning £50 cash or one of two £25 runners-up prizes.

The free-to-enter competition starts at Burnham’s tourist information centre on The Esplanade where entry forms can be picked up or online here.

The contest has been launched by Burnham Chamber of Trade with the support of over 30 shops and business owners and it runs through the holidays until June 12th.

A spokesman said: “Burnham has a great range of shops and businesses – and this competition encourages people into our town centre to explore them.”

“We hope the treasure hunt will attract more people into Burnham over the Jubilee holiday period and the winner will be announced soon after.”

Some shops have shutters obscuring the posters when they are closed, so those taking part should walk trail when shops are open. Two of the final clues are online.