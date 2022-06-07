A safeguarding evening is to be held at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge on Wednesday, June 29th when parents will be able to find how to keep children safe from modern dangers.

The free event in the King Alfred School Academy Lecture Theatre will start at 5.30pm and end at around 6.30pm.

Organiser Mrs Suzanne Lawrence of King Alfred School Academy said: “This is an invitation to all parents to attend the event.”

“Andri Nicolaou from Avon and Somerset Police will give a presentation on the topic of Child Exploitation and County Lines within Somerset.”

“Andri’s presentations are always extremely interesting and relatable. Andri is always happy to talk to people after the presentation.”

“It is very easy for young people to find themselves being sucked into crime and antisocial behaviour – it is not a reflection on anyone’s parenting but once a young person has gone down this road it can be very hard for them to turn it back around.”

“If parents/carers know the signs to look for and understand the issues and the language used then they can often stay one step ahead. Andri will also talk about online safety.”

This is a presentation for parents/carers only – no children please. If you are interested in attending then click through to the Eventbrite page here. Tea and Coffee will be available.