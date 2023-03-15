Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor has hosted a formal Gala Dinner in support of a local charity, Somewhere House Somerset.

It comes after Cllr Lesley Millard announced that Somewhere House would be her charity of the year for 2023, supporting its counselling and support services based in Burnham-On-Sea.

The Mayor’s black tie dinner was held at Batch Country House, Lympsham on Friday, attended by over 110 people, as pictured here.

“I held this Gala Dinner to support this very special charity who are very close to my heart,” says the Mayor.

“I chose them to be my charity because of my personal experience of the NHS struggling to respond to the increased demand for mental health support over the last few years.”

“The charity supports people in crisis, offering a listening ear and counselling to get them back on their feet. They are supporting many young people and their families in our community. They deserve our help and support.”

“Over this last year my admiration and respect for all those who work and volunteer for the charity has grown.”

“I have met and worked alongside some amazing people whose commitment and compassion knows no end. I would like to thank all those who have worked so hard to make this event so spectacular. That is Mark Andrews, Mike Turner, Charly Andrews, plus Town Clerk Katherine Noble and her team at the Council Office.”

Among those attending was Somerset’s Deputy Lord Lieutenant Stephen Pilkington and his wife Anne.

A total tally on the funds raised is expected to be announced soon.

Launched in Burnham in 2011, Somewhere House Somerset is a small charity that provides therapeutic counselling, educational workshops and community projects for people in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Cheddar, Bridgwater and at local schools.