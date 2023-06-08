The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms for the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area on Saturday (June 10th).

The warning comes as high temperatures continue and humidity builds over the coming days.

A Met Office spokesperson says: “High temperatures developing across parts of England and Wales on Saturday are expected to trigger a scattering of showers across this area, some of which are likely to be torrential and thundery, bringing 30-40mm in an hour.”

“Whilst many places will be largely dry, thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail are likely to develop in some places on Saturday afternoon. There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and possibly even cancellations to rail services.”

Despite the warning, the Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows there will also be long periods of sunshine and continuing hot temperatures reaching 26°C (78.8°F) over the weekend with warm humid nights.