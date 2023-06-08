A new plaque has this week been unveiled on Burnham seafront by members of the Chalice Morris Men in memory of a long-time supporter and well-known local resident.

The group performed on Burnham’s Esplanade on Thursday evening (8th June) in front of spectators before the unveiling, pictured here.

The group were remembering Burnham resident Ron Busby, 94, who died last November, by unveiling a plaque and bench near the Bay View Cafe.

Ron lived in Burnham with his wife Pat for many years and will be remembered by some older residents as the manager of Burnham’s Woolworths branch.

Ron’s son Roy and grandson Adam, who are long-term members of the Chalice Morris Men, led Thursday’s unveiling and thanked those present for the tribute.

Ron’s family paid for a bench through the council and the Morris Men helped the family dedicate it before sharing tots of whisky in his memory.

Roy told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were really touched by this ceremony and thank everyone for the warm wishes. Ron enjoyed supporting the Chalice Morris Men over many decades and would have loved this tonight.”