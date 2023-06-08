The fairways at Brean Golf Club will be filled with teams competing in the annual Sports Celebrity Am golf event next Wednesday (June 14th).

It will be the 32nd staging of the event which raises funds both for The Injured Jockeys Fund and St Margaret’s Hospice.

The event is the longest running annual fundraising event for The Injured Jockeys Fund and with racing being a great love of the House family who own Brean Leisure Park they are very proud of this status and are expecting another successful day on and off the course for those taking part.

“Headlining the Sporting stars who will be on show is former National Hunt Champion Jockey and Racing legend John Francome,” says the club’s Andrew March.

“Francome makes the trip to Somerset to support this event as often as his schedule allows him to and is again joined by several other National Hunt Trainers and ex Jockeys for the day.”

“Former Somerset Cricketers Peter Trego and Max Waller are loyal supporters of the event, but this year are joined by another of their county cricketing colleagues in James Hildreth who makes his debut in the event following his retirement from first class cricket last Summer.”

“Another who is also recently retired is former Radio Bristol Presenter Geoff Twentyman. The former Bristol Rovers defender has hung up his microphone and takes to the Brean fairways once again. From the Red side of Bristol, ex footballer and manager Gary Owers will make another appearance in the event whilst former Darts World Champion Bob Anderson from Clevedon will also tee it up.”

“A sprinkling of local PGA Professionals have been rounded up by Brean’s own PGA Professional and Director of Golf Andrew March, who has done much of the organisation of the day, and this line up also includes a former European Tour winner and current Challenge Tour member in David Dixon.”

“The event tees off with a shotgun start at 12 noon with the players set to enjoy a sumptuous breakfast beforehand in the Brean Country Club to fuel them up for the round ahead and it will be rounded off by a post round meal and the Presentations at the conclusion of play.”