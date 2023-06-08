A funny and poignant kids show about ‘fitting in’ comes to Burnham’s Princess Theatre on Saturday (June 10th).

From the mind of Daryl Beeton comes ‘A Square World’, an honest, touching and bizarrely quirky piece of theatre for young audiences.

This non verbal story, set to an original commissioned soundtrack uses clean-cut simple design, object manipulation and elements of surprise to create an ever evolving and imaginative world.

Daryl & Co is a Disabled-led company where collaboration and co-creation meet mischief and merriment. They make tactile, silly and accessible theatre to delight young audiences and their families.

A Square World’ is a story of friends who enjoy the same routine day after day, where each day is the same until an unexpected change is forced upon just one of them.

“This accidental happening throws everyone into disarray, the friends are suddenly divided into those who can and the one who can’t,” says a spokesman.

“The friends realise their daily routine is no longer as enjoyable as it was and together decide they need to redefine the rules of the square world in which they live.”

“By injecting a little fun and chaos they soon discover their lives won’t be square ever again! This endearing and funny performance looks at the unfairness of being left out in a world designed for everyone else but yourself.”

The free show starts at 11am.

The show is free, you can book your free ticket here: https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/a-square-world/

For more information, contact The Princess’ box office in person or via 01278 784464.