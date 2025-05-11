12.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed May 14, 2025
News
News

Met Office issues yellow warning for thunderstorms today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for potential heavy thunderstorms in the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Monday, May 12th).

A yellow weather warning will be in place between 12 mid-day and 10pm stretching across the country, as pictured here. 

The storms could lead to some flooding and disruption, says the Met Office.

A spokesman says: “Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Monday afternoon.”

“Whilst these will be fairly fast-moving, rain may be intense for short periods of time and produce 20-30 mm in less than an hour, with 40-50mm within 1-2 hours in one or two places where thunderstorms grow larger.”

“Lightning, hail and gusty winds will be additional hazards. Showers and thunderstorms will ease through the evening.”

See the Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast

