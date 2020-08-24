The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for gales across the west country today (Tuesday) including the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Gusts of wind of up to 60mph are possible around the Bristol Channel coastline this afternoon, say forecasters.

The yellow warning for high winds covers all of southern England and is in force from 9am today to 9am on Wednesday August 26th.

The Met Office says: “Whilst not exceptional, winds this strong are unusual for August and they will be accompanied by some heavy rain in places, with possible transport disruption and impacts on outdoor activities.”

“Large waves are also expected in coastal areas around the South West including the Bristol Channel, throughout Tuesday. Beachgoers are advised to take extra care.”

The spell of strong winds is likely to develop across the southwest of England and Wales and spread east across other parts of England and Wales overnight, clearing into the North Sea on Wednesday.

