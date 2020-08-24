An ice cream van was pulled to safety after getting stuck on Burnham-On-Sea beach on Monday (August 24th).

A team from Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue used its trucks to tow the stricken van from the soft sand next to the town’s jetty shortly after 2.30pm.

“BARB’s crews were called out by Coastguards to assist the driver of a stranded ice cream van on Burnham beach,” confirmed a spokesman.

“The vehicle’s wheels had sunk into the soft sand near the jetty after a heavy rain storm. The jetty supervisor contacted Coastguards for help and several of BARB’s crew quickly pulled it free with our trucks, much to the driver’s relief.”