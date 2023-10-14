A thriving Burnham-On-Sea town centre business that provides ‘life-changing’ mobility equipment is celebrating its 15th year of business this week.

Burnham Mobility in Victoria Street sells a wide range of vital mobility aids, including scooters, reclining chairs and wheelchairs, across the area.

Owner Meryl Side, who runs the business with her son Lawrence, is marking the occasion with a discount day on Monday 16th October.

Meryl said: “We have progressively got busier as people have come to know we are here and rely on the services we provide. We have thoroughly ejoyyed the last 15 years, meeting many loyal customers,”

“Some of the positive feedback we get from customers is heart-warming and is a reminder about how crucial this equipment is.”

“It’s a very necessary service given the aging population in the area, but we also see many customers from out of the area too during the holiday season.”