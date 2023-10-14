Burnham-On-Sea bus users will be able to take advantage of cut-price bus tickets for longer after the scheme has been extended.

Bus users in Somerset can now travel on most routes in the county for just £2 per single fare until December 2024.

It was due to finish at the end of this month, having previously been extended from the end of March.

The major fare cut is part of a national initiative funded by the Government aimed at boosting bus use while helping passengers to save money. Now, thanks to further funding, it will continue.

It is welcome news for local people as the cost of living crisis continues to bite, fuelled in part by high petrol and diesel prices.

The £2 single fare is available from all participating operators. The initiative will apply to the majority of routes in Somerset – you can check here: Bus it – You know it makes sense (somerset.gov.uk) to see which operators are currently involved in the scheme.

Somerset Council and the Somerset Bus Partnership launched the ‘Bus It’ campaign earlier this year to encourage more people to use bus services at a time when some routes are under threat due to lack of use. It’s hoped the extended £2 fare will provide a continuing boost to patronage and support these aims.

First Bus South Director, James Eustace, said: “We’re working closely with Somerset Council to ensure we provide services that local people can rely on.”

“We have been open about the challenges we’ve faced in Somerset, but we’re working hard to address reliability and punctuality through our new network timetable, as well as recruiting more drivers.”

“We want to encourage people to use the bus as a cost effective, greener method of transport. We’ll be playing our part by continuing to improve reliability, helping our passengers get to where they need to be.”

Cllr Mike Rigby, Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Transport and Digital said: “The extension of the £2 fare is great news for bus passengers and anyone thinking about getting on board.”

“In order to protect bus services in Somerset more people need to use them. We know the £2 has been instrumental in boosting numbers, so it’s great news that it’s being extended.”

Since the introduction of the £2 fare cap along with other initiatives in Somerset there’s been nearly a 15 per cent increase in bus usage across the county.