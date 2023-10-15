A unique Halloween-themed music evening is set to be held at the Ritz Social Club in Burnham-On-Sea.

The club in Victoria Street is holding a ‘Halloween Music Spooktacular’ night on Friday October 27th from 7pm.

“It promises to be fun-filled evening with live music from Juice, Funky Monkey Bubble Klub, plus Bre and Shag,” says Ritz Social Club manager Paul Hale.

Spoky dress is required to be worn for free entry – or a cash donation for Secret World Wildlife Rescue, the club‘s charity for the year.