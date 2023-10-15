More than 250 people headed to a village church near Burnham-On-Sea over the weekend to see a three-day flower festival.

Mark Church held its Harvest Flower Festival on October 13th, 14th and 15th when visitors were treated to scores of colourful displays, as pictured here.

Heather Popham, deputy churchwarden, said: “We had a really good, busy weekend with over 250 people enjoying the displays.”

”Our thanks go to all those who arranged flower display and who supported us with donations and sponsorships.”

Flower arrangers included: Bouquet Florist Cheddar (Carol and Claire Wilcox); Maggie Borham; Janet Buncombe; Burnham Flower Club (Sally & Joy); Margaret Cavill; Lynne Duckett; Carol Gibson; Sue Gilmour; Liz Hall; Olive Holdom; Annie Locke; Jane Mason; Heather Popham; Judy Puddy; Liz Puddy; Laura Smith; Nicky Sucksmith; Jenny Thomas; Joan Thompson; Karen Tolfree; Jane Watts; and Sue Willment.

As well as the flower displays, visitors also enjoyed a display of pictures by Mark School pupils, tower and bell chamber tours, organ music from Nigel Parkin and a harvest service.