Residents and businesses in Burnham-On-Sea have rallied round to help a family after a pub blaze.

As we reported here, firefighters and paramedics were called to Burnham-On-Sea’s Lighthouse pub on Thursday evening (October 12th).

Crews tackled a fire in an upstairs flat above the pub in Highbridge Road, Burnham-On-Sea which damaged a bedroom and left several people requiring treatment for smoke inhalation.

As a young child’s possessions in the bedroom were destroyed by the fire, Sarah Glaysher and the team at Prim N Proper in Burnham High Street (pictured above) organised a collection of clothes and toys for her after hearing about the

“We’ve had a great response with many donations from residents and shops which have been passed over to the very grateful family,” said Sarah.

The pub remains open as usual with opening hours, however the pub’s kitchen is closed and re-pens on Wednesday 18th October.

Pictured: Sarah Glaysher and the team at Prim N Proper in Burnham organised a collection of clothes and toys for the child