Burnham-On-Sea and District Model Railway Club will be holding its annual model railway show this Saturday (August 27th) and Sunday (August 28th) at Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy – and a taster session is to be held at a High Street shop this week.

Ten model railway layouts from all over the country will be exhibited at the two-day show, which will be open from 10am to 4pm on both days.

There will be a chance to see some trial train runs at G W Hurley toy and bookshop in Burnham High Street on Wednesday (August 24th) and Thursday (August 25th) to whet the appetite for the show at the weekend.

Adrian Campbell of the Burnham and District Model Railway Club says: “Mallard set the world record for a steam train, 126mph, but nearly 100 years on most trains go nowhere near that speed. But could they?”

“We have a model railway exhibition next weekend and we want brave young drivers to have-a-go driving a real steam powered Mallard and see if they can beat today’s High Speed Trains!”

“We will be doing some trial runs before the show at G W Hurley Toys and Books on Burnham’s High Street on Wednesday and Thursday.”

The exhibition itself is on Bank Holiday Saturday and Sunday is at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge and features 10 other layouts plus demonstrators and traders. Tickets are priced £5 – and accompanied children get in free.

